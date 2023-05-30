PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County softball coaches have placed their votes and 25 players between the six teams were named to the All-County team.

Arnold:

Breanna Clark, Jayden Reyes, Addyson Legleiter, Kaycee McClellan, Dakota Kilpatrick, Lily Cobb, Laela Kern, Avery Allen.

Bozeman:

Piper Messick, Chloe Le, Whitney Rogers, Karlee McLean, Addison John, Colbie Jones.

North Bay Haven:

Kaylee Goodpaster, Bailee Gladden, Bailey Stokes, Samantha Velasquez.

Mosley:

Amiah Menchaca, Gracie Lewis, Reagan Laymon.

Bay:

Brooke Guidas, Crystal Ruthven.

Rutherford:

Emma Watkins, Annabelle Watkins.

A Bay County Coach of the Year and Player of the Year were not voted upon by coaches.

News 13 has selected Arnold’s Rick Green as the COTY and Bozeman’s Piper Messick as the POTY.