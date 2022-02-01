TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley and Florida State alum William Walker, AKA “Chef Will,” was selected to voice the Florida State Football schedule hype video that came out on Monday.

Walker graduated from Mosley in 2015 where he was in the marching band in and continued with the Florida State Marching Chiefs band in college.

The song was made specific to the Noles football team and Walker said it took him and his producer about 5 days to complete.

“It was a fun time in the first place when we were working on the track,” Walker said. “And when we finally finished up the bedroom creation, for us to take it to the studio and get it polished, mixed, everything that we needed for it to be released, it was a lot of fun through that whole process.

“And then when the players started arriving, that’s when everything got real, and once we saw that they were bobbing their heads having a good time, I hope that they were impressed with what they heard but we got a lot of love from them in the studio, and so it was very fulfilling to know that we put in a lot of hard work to pull off the song, and to see that the players that we made the song for enjoyed it, can’t beat it.”

Walkers music under the name “Chef Will” is available to stream on several major music platforms.

The Seminole’s new schedule has received extra attention this year because of their decision to move their rivalry game with Florida from the usual Saturday after Thanksgiving to Friday. This is only the second time that has ever happened, and the first time since 1979.