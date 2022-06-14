PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County native Chase Seiffert is getting set to compete at his first U.S. Open golf championship tournament this week.

The Mosley High School and Florida State University alum placed first at the U.S. Open qualifier in Roswell, Georgia last week.

The 30-year-old golfer said it took him longer than he anticipated to qualify for his first major championship, but he wouldn’t change the process to get here.

“You know for me it just didn’t happen that way, and a lot of great things have come from that,” Seiffert said. “A lot of perseverance and I’ve learned a lot of great things about myself along the way as well, but years and years of just trying to get incrementally better every day, and it’s finally gotten to this point where I’m playing in my first major here in a couple of days, and I feel like my game is the best it’s ever been. So, it just validates the hard work that I’m putting in with my instructor, and it makes it all worthwhile honestly.”

Seiffert is confident he can make a weekend run at the U.S. Open and said he’s excited to represent Bay County on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

“You know it’s really cool to have, not only the really close-knit support system with my friends and family, but you know just people from the 850 area code that are pulling for me,” Seiffert said. “Anytime I come to a course around town or people say hello, they wish me good luck, or they say that they follow me, it’s really neat and it adds a really nice perspective that it’s a lot larger than me. And I appreciate everyone who wishes me well and follows me week in and week out. “

Seiffert will tee off for the U.S. Open on Thursday at 11:30 CST.