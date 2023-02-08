GLENDALE, AZ. (WMBB) – Bay County native and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Janarius Robinson is one win away from becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

While not in the Eagles’ starting lineup, Robinson is a member of a defensive front that will go as one of the best statistical units in NFL history.

Robinson said no matter how the game ends, reaching the Super Bowl so early in his career is truly a remarkable feeling.

“Some of these guys have been in the league ten, 11, 12 years, and this is their first time going to the Super Bowl,” Robinson said. “I just take it all in and soak it all in because I’m in year two and I’m grateful that I’m here in year two and some guys been here their whole career and never make it. So I’m just grateful, man. It’s just a surreal feeling growing up watching all this stuff on TV and actually living it and living out my dreams, I can’t be more grateful. I’m just thankful and blessed to be in the situation.”

A Bay High School alum, Robinson hosts a youth football camp in Panama City each summer to give back to his community. His message to the youth in Bay County was to always chase their dreams.

“Keep grinding and keep God first,” Robinson said. “Don’t give up on your dreams no matter what nobody says, man. Just keep pushing and believe in yourself, and you just put your best foot forward day in and day out to put yourself in the best situation possible to be successful, and you can do it.”

Robinson didn’t give a score prediction for the Super Bowl but said he has confidence in his team to handle business against the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles enter as 1.5-point favorites.