Bay County man to be inducted into USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County’s Jimmy Croley is being inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame in October.

Croley is a Shihan, or master instructor, at the Lynn Haven Dojo and has practiced karate for 50 years.

“This hall of fame, there’s two or three in the United States and I’m not cutting none of them down or putting them down but some that’s just a small organization but this one is the big one,” Croley said.

He said to be inducted in such a prestigious Hall of Fame is such a honor for him.

“Matter of fact, I started crying when he called and told me that cause what an honor,” Croley said.

Karate is still a huge part of Croley’s life and he still competes in tournaments when he can.

He recently was crowned a grand champion in the 33rd Annual Sunshine Classic Tournament at Arnold on Saturday.

“Because of my age too, I’m blessed that I can still come out and do it. I still compete and the reason is not just for myself, but also for my students. Cause they can say, ‘hey my Sensei is 68, hey my sensei still gets out there cause a lot of sensei’s don’t,” Croley said.

Croley will get to travel across the country, all the way to California to be inducted with the other greats in the sport.

He said he’s honestly just shocked and grateful to be included among the best.

“I feel like a nobody, I’m just a human being, I don’t ever want no pats on the back or nothing. I do this to try and help the kids, help the adults to learn something, for self defense, for pride and for discipline,” Croley said.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Oct. 23 in California.