PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual ‘Bay County Kickoff’ returned to the Majette Disc Golf Course to open the season.

78 people competed in this year’s event. The tournament started around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday and ran until late afternoon. The event wrapped up with the awards ceremony.

Bay County Disc Golf President, Brent Gann said this tournament is a great way to start the season.

“We get a lot of new folks for this one, so the kick-off is great because we get a lot of people who haven’t been involved or recently moved here,” Gann said. “We meet new people and they get plugged into the community and find something new they can be a part of.”

The weather played into effect, with the wind making the competition a bit harder.