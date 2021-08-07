Bay County hosts inaugural All American Games basketball classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Top-level basketball players from all over the southeast were at Bay High School this weekend for the inaugural All American Games.

All-star games for both boys and girls began on Saturday morning starting with third graders and going all the way up to high schoolers.

A local middle schooler from Mowat, Micah Bouie, participated in one of the all-star games Saturday that he said was an absolute thriller

At first, we were down,” Bouie said. “Then the second quarter we came back in and started heating up, then we started winning, then we had kept that roll, then they came back and it was 40 to 40, then we had made a three and then we won.”

Around 120 athletes were in participation and Southern Elite partnered with Panhandle Elite to bring the games to the Bay County.

Southern Elite Owner Brent Billard said the event has room for huge future growth.

We expect some high-level basketball. In the future, we want to start inviting some college coaches, and making it more of a showcase to get players that may not be seen by some of these smaller schools or some of these bigger schools that they can’t travel to, you know we want to be the hub for those players to be seen and recruited and just have a lot of fun in our area.”