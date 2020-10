(WMBB) – The Class 2A State Golf Championships are being held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Howey-in-the-Hills in Central Florida.

Arnold’s Ridah September shot a 78 for the opening round of the championship on Tuesday.

She finished the first round tied for 11th in the overall individual standings.

The Mosley boys golf team is sitting in 11th place after the first round.

They shot a 335 as a team on Tuesday. Morgan Hughes and Hunter Dye each shot 81 on the day for the Dolphins.