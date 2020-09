PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bay County high school football teams participated in the Bay County Jamboree on Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Bay took on Bozeman to start things off and beat the Bucks 17-0.

Bozeman stayed on the field to play Arnold and the Marlins beat the Bucks 21-0.

However, the Marlins fell to Rutherford 8-7 in the next matchup.

Then Rutherford beat Bay 14-7 for the last game of the day.