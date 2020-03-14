Bay County high school athletes react to cancellation of games due to coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team was getting ready to take on Sneads when they found out that Bay District schools canceled all extracurricular activities from March 16-27.

“This is our last opportunity to really go out there and see if we can make the most of it,” Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton said.

“We’re just gonna have to fight through the adversity and put work in and we’ll see how we are after two weeks,” Bozeman player Barrett Johnston said.

The Bucks wanted to play this game like it was their last and they did. Bozeman shut out the Pirates 10-0, scoring all 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth.

“It’s better than being on the other side of it. I’m not gonna get that far ahead of it,” Patton said. “We’re gonna remain optimistic that we’re gonna play again. If this is the end, then we’ll just have to deal with it as best we can. I mean that’s life lessons for these boys, it’s not always easy, there’s always bumps in the road and this is just one more for the boys to handle.”

The Bay High varsity team wasn’t able to take the field this afternoon. Principal Billy Mays called of the school’s junior varsity game against Wewahitchka in the first inning.

“Right now we’re just waiting and it sucks because you know taking two weeks off in the middle of the season not being able to do anything it’s gonna be tough,” Bay head baseball coach Andrew Starr said.

Although players said they’re said they are still hoping to return and finish their seasons strong.

“We’ll be good we’ll be good and whenever we’re able to play again we’ll pick up where we left off,” Bay baseball player Garrett Nelson said.