PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hiland Park Baptist Church hosted a Fellowship of Christian Athletes luncheon with five of the Bay County football teams on Thursday.

The five schools in attendance were Mosley, Bay, Rutherford, North Bay Haven and Bozeman.

During the event, the athletes listened to Hiland Park pastor Steven Kyle, New Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen and a special guest speaker, Bay High School alum and Florida State Football National Champion, Jarad Moon.

“I hope and pray for these young men and these coaches that they can use their platform as athletes and as aspiring young students to stand up for their faith more because the world needs it,” Moon said.

The local high school teams will hold their preseason kickoff classics on Friday, August 18 and the regular season will start the following week.