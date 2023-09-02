PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Last season, five Bay County divers competed at state competition and the four athletes returning this year are preparing to make another appearance.

“My goal for myself is placing in the top ten at state this year,” Mosley junior diver Chase Peterson said.

Arnold junior, Preston Tomasiewicz placed fifth at state in his sophomore season. Last year, he also became the Arnold High School six-dive and eleven-dive record holder.

“It’s pretty cool knowing that I beat a record from 2010, Tomasiewicz said. “Now, I’m hoping to keep beating it and beating it until my senior year.”

In the second meet of this year, Tomasiewicz already set a new six-dive record, where he scored 275.65, which also set a Bay County record.

Another diver that placed fifth at state last season, is Arnold senior Sydnie Caldwell. In her junior season, she failed a dive at regionals almost costing her the trip to state.

“I messed up very badly and I knew that that could put a damper on my high school career but I’m very, very happy that my other dives pulled through for me,” Caldwell said.

In her final high school season, after making it to state in her first two years of diving, she wants to perfect her craft.

“I can really focus on the little things and work on perfecting them and obviously there’s always room for improvement,” Caldwell said.

Most of the Bay County divers are from Arnold, except for Chase Peterson, the lone diver from Mosley.

“Just a dolphin in an ocean full of marlins,” Peterson said.

Peterson placed 12th at state last year. He said he didn’t know what to expect at that level of competition.

“Last year was kind of like diving into some dark, deep waters,” Peterson said.

The third dive meet of the season is on Wednesday, September 6 at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center.