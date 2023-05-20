PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted the third annual Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship at the Majette Disc Golf Course.

This event creating the largest weekend of Disc Golf in Panama City History.

140 athletes from ages 11-73 competed in this years event. The tournament offers three different layouts on the course to support the different skill levels.

The event began on Friday, May 19 with a flex start. On Saturday, amateurs competed and on Sunday advanced amateurs and pros will compete.

This is the first year the tournament has been a three day event.

“It’s a huge risk when you do something that big and we saw it pay off, Bay County Disc Golf President Brent Gann said. “Like I said, 140 competitors. And so this is different. It’s something we’re trying.”

The third and final round will take place on Sunday, May 21.