Bay County Disc Golf Club hosts ‘Saturday after Santa’ tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted a little holiday tournament the day after Christmas at Majette Park.

They called it the ‘Saturday after Santa’ event.

President of the Bay County Disc Golf Club Brent Gann said this event came together in about a week.

They asked who would be interested in a tournament after Christmas. He thought they would only have maybe 20 people, but instead they had around 50 show up for the event.

Gann said he was also happy to see the forecast because they have the worst luck with bad weather at disc golf events they host, but Saturday was beautiful.

“We were very fortunate that Christmas fell right before a weekend, everybody wants to take a break and have some fun, the weather is beautiful and it’s a good chance cause we are kind of our own family so it’s a good chance to celebrate with everyone,” Gann said.

There was also some newcomers on Saturday at the tournament, who were trying out the sport for the first time. Gann said that’s the best part about disc golf, it’s easy to learn.

“It’s really easy to get into it. You really need just two or three disks,” Gann said. “You can buy disks as Sunjammers or Ace in town and then you just go out and play. The parks are free to play for everyday causal play. There’s one here at Majette, there’s one at Under the Oaks in Callaway and then there is one at FSU. So there are plenty of places to go play. You can have a lot of fun, throw some plastic around and make some friends.”

The Bay County Disc Golf Club has another tournament coming up on Jan. 16. They are hosting the 2021 Bay County Kickoff at Majette Park, the first time this event will be there.

Gann said they have around 90 disc golfers from six different states signed up for it.

To see the full results from the event today, click here. If you would like to get involved with the Bay County Disc Golf Club club, click here.