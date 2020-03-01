Bay County Blazers beat Tallahassee in season opener

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Blazers beat Tallahassee Unconquered 14-8 on Saturday. The team is in the Amateur Professional Development Football League. The Blazers are a mix of all three semi-pro teams that existed before Hurricane Michael

Alumni from all Bay County schools and athletes from around the Panhandle makeup the roster. The goal is to see players move on to play at the college and professional levels. Rutherford alum JJ Willis had the teams two touchdowns.

“1-0 first place in our conference and hey all we can do is go up from here,” Bay County Blazers coach Roddrick Olds said.

The Blazers will play in Orlando next Saturday. Their next home game will be in two weeks against the Panhandle Crusaders.