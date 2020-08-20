Bay County Athletes push for Aug. 24 start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A group of a half a dozen Bay District student athletes met outside the school district’s office on Wednesday morning. They said they hoped to share a message that they want to begin practice on Monday, the first day the FHSAA is allowing districts to do so.

“I’m just trying to get the point across that we need football for a lot of kids,” said Mosley High student-athlete Kevin Gibbens.

The group of Mosley and Bay High students wanted to speak with Superintendent Bill Husfelt, however, Bay District Schools Executive Director of Operations Josh Balkom said there are some misconceptions about how the decision was made. He said it was a group made up of district officials, principals, athletic directors, and medical professionals.

He said the group looked at the Sports Medicine Advisory Committees’ recommendation to the FHSAA Board of Directors that districts wait three to four weeks to begin practice.

“It was excellent information, as a result of all that… we came together and felt like it was best for Bay District Schools to delay for two weeks the start of fall practice,” Balkom said.

Balkom said Bay District is not alone in the decision.

“I know Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, Leon County they’re all delaying their starts we’re not the only district that’s delaying,” Balkom said.

The group of athletes said they have made group chats to hear the opinions of students from multiple schools and sports.

“They feel that there’s no reason why they’ve been practicing with each other and they haven’t got sick, they feel like it’s not reasonable as to why they can go back to school but they can’t play,” Mosley High athlete Isaac Paul said.

“Some people feel like dang I’m gonna give up because they pushed it back two more weeks and they don’t feel like waiting,” Bay High athlete CJ Campbell Jr. said.

Area football players said the delayed start will cost them more games, which will impact seniors who hope to earn scholarships.

“It took two games we already had two games taken away from us so that leave us with six games, which is still not enough to make a proper evaluation of an athlete,” Mosley football player Randy Pittman said.

However, losing game time may not be the case.

On Tuesday, the FHSAA announced that the minimum contest requirements are being waived.

When the board voted to allow sports to start on Aug. 24 they said districts may opt out of the state series by Sept. 18. Schools that chose to do so will have an option to play additional games following the post season.

“Just because we’re delaying the start doesn’t necessarily mean we’re not going to get in the number of games that they would potentially at the start of the year,” Balkom said.

Gibbens said he has requested meetings with Superintendent Bill Husfelt and district principals. However, the district said they received the requests on Tuesday afternoon and the students came to the office on Wednesday, the day before schools reopen.

“We have a lot of planning and preparation to do before we get our students back into their school building tomorrow and that’s our top priority right now, but we’re going to have plenty of time to address those concerns and then make sure athletics gets off to a good start as well,” Balkom said.

Bay District Schools will be allowed to begin fall practices on Sept. 7. They can hold their first games the week of Sept. 14.