Bay County athletes participate in AAU tournament held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– An AAU basketball tournament is being held in Panama City this weekend.

The Comets organization out of Tallahassee is hosting a tournament for middle and high school-aged boys teams at Bay High School.

Teams participating are from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana.

Some Bay County athletes are playing with Gulf Coast Thunder. The team is coached by Bay High head boys basketball coach Rusty Cook.

Cook said it is important for the athletes to be in the gym this summer.

“Recruiting wise everything is pretty much done in the summer these days so the travel season is very important for these guys,” Cook said.

The tournament is encouraging spectators to practice social distancing and they are limiting the capacity in the gym.

“We want to be safe trying to take all the precautions we can but still giving kids the opportunity that I believe they deserve,” Cook said.

The tournament will run through Sunday afternoon.