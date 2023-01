LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team extended its win streak against Bay County opponents to 16 with a 52-37 road victory over Mosley Tuesday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 13-3 and will be on the road for a tournament this weekend.

The Dolphins fell to 7-12 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, January 20.