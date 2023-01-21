SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay girls soccer team ended the regular season with a 4-3 win over Bozeman on Saturday.
The Tornadoes finished their season with a record of 7-7.
The Bucks finished their season with a record of 4-9-1.
