PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team has some asking an unusual question: Can a team have too much talent?

The Tornadoes are off to a strong start (5-2) and are currently ranked No. 4 by MaxPreps in Class 4A. But, they have a “problem” that is best described by junior guard Janorian Allen.

“We have like a whole second string that could be a possibly a starting lineup for a different team,” Allen said.

Bay Head Coach Rusty Cook, like any coach in his position, is very happy to have a deep roster but said it’s sometimes difficult to provide playing time.

“That’s one way that I’ve described it to people who ask me, it’s like a puzzle with a missing piece, and we’re trying to find that one piece to put it all together,” Cook said. “So, yeah, trying to find lineups that match players, you know, that match is definitely my biggest challenge.”

In addition to returning key players from the previous season, Bay also received some major transfers from other high schools, making it very difficult to get into the starting five.

“You’ve got competition every day at practice,” Allen said. So, whoever wants to work harder or whoever makes that effort like diving on the ball or something like that at practice, that gets you starting spot.”

Bay’s rotation goes 10-12 deep on a nightly basis, and they’ll soon add another senior to the roster who is returning from injury. Junior forward Ace McKinnie said that once the team finds its groove, they’re tough to stop.

“That’s the kind of mentality you have to have, you think somebody is better than you, then you’re going to play like they’re better than you,” McKinnie said. “We don’t think anybody can really beat us. So we’re going to play like that. If we all click together, then nothing can really stop us.”

The Tornadoes will look to extend their win streak to six as they are set to host Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday, December 21.