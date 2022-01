PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys soccer team shut out North Bay Haven 4-0 Wednesday night at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The Tornadoes improve to 9-5 on the season and will visit Wakulla Friday, January 7.

The Buccaneers fall to 4-7-1 and will visit Wakulla Christian School Friday, January 7.