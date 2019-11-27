Bay boys basketball teams wins first game back in home gym

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s no place like home and the Bay boys basketball team is finally back in their home gym.

The Tornadoes played their first game back in the gym since the 2017-18 season. Hurricane Michael made it impossible for the team to play in facility last season.

Bay proved that the home advantage does count because they beat Graceville 70-48 Tuesday night.

Tornadoes head coach Rusty Cook said they team was happy to be back home.

“There’s nothing like playing in front of your home crowd. You get all your students there, ROTC doing the national anthem, all the little things you don’t think about you really miss when you don’t have them,” Cook said. “Last year we didn’t have all those things. So we’re trying to make sure we really embrace those things and be appeciative of the things that we do have.”

Bay will be back in action on Dec. 3 to take on Port St. Joe.