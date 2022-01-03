Bay boys basketball team on five-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team might be 10-5 on the season, but they are quickly proving themselves to be one of the top teams in the area.

The Tornadoes are on a five-game win streak, the most recent win coming over Marianna on Monday night. Bay beat the Bulldogs 64-63.

The Tornadoes haven’t even been a full strength. Last week, in the Marlins Christmas Classic, they not only won the their bracket, but beat a top-team from Tennessee in the Championship game by 38 points with only seven players.

“Our only issue right now is the injury problem, we do have some serious injuries to key players, but with that being said it’s about the team gelling and the next man up and our depth helps us there some, so I think if we can get healthy we’re in really good shape,” Bay head boys basketball coach Rusty Cook said.

Part of why the Tornadoes are having so much success is their defense has been improving game by game and the tough competition they are having to face is helping with that.

“Early on I did an interview where we were 2-4 and I said then I wasn’t worried about where we were, I understood how we were playing and what our potential was. Also, we had one of the toughest schedules in this part of the state and that was done for a reason, I’m not concerned with our record,” Cook said.

The Tornadoes have their next challenge on Friday when they take on the 10-3 Rutherford Rams. That game will be at Rutherford at 7 p.m.