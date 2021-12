PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team ended Mosley’s six-game win streak, defeating the Dolphins 71-62 in overtime on Thursday night.

The Tornadoes improve to 6-5 on the season and will face Jordan Christian Prep on Monday, December 27.

The Dolphins fall to 7-4 and will face Bolles on Monday, December 27.