PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team has reached their furthest point in the playoffs in nearly two decades and they have no intention of stopping now.

After starting the season 2-4, the Tornadoes have won 22 of their last 24 games, were crowned district champions, and have two playoff wins under their belt.

The team is currently on a 10 game win streak, and junior guard Keigi Lilly said they hope to keep the streak rolling.

“We’re kind of glad that we’re actually a part of history basically,” Lilly said. And we’re hoping to make a statement with this game. We’re trying to go on, trying to make a run, you know we’re going into this game, not going to underestimate this team, but we’re going to try and make something happen.”

In the region semifinal, four Bay players scored in double figures, but none higher than 13. Head coach Rusty Cook said that balanced effort is huge for the team’s success.

“One special thing about this team is they play for each other,” Cook said. “We have someone who leads us in scoring, but we’ve had five different leading scorers this season, at least five, and so they don’t care who gets the accolades, they don’t care who’s the leading scorer, they just play together and I’m going, to be honest with you that’s hard to find.”

The Tornadoes have a tough challenge in one see Andrew Jackson on Friday, but senior small forward Christian Colvins said his team selflessness will put them over anyone.

“We’re all brothers, we all love each other, and that just comes with good chemistry,” Colvins said. “We all have good chemistry, we don’t care about who scores, we all pass the ball and make a bucket.”

Lilly made similar remarks about the culture in the Tornadoes locker room.

“Definitely the chemistry, the chemistry we have as a team is really great,” Lilly said. “I think a lot of us have been playing since we were little so the fact that we’re all here together playing now, I think that’s a big contributing factor to why we’re doing good.”

Bay is just one win away from the final four, but Coach Cook said they have their eyes on winning three more games this season.

“You know, you should as coaches and programs set goals at the beginning of the year,” Cook said. “And if your goal is not to win a state championship, you know, maybe this is not what you should be doing.”

The Tornadoes will take on Andrew Jackson in the regional finals in Jacksonville Friday at 7:00 pm EST.