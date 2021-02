PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team beat North Bay Haven 102-68 in a district quarterfinals matchup on Tuesday night.

The Tornadoes now advance to the district semifinals and will take on Pensacola in those on Wednesday.

The other district semifinals matchup in that bracket is South Walton vs. Rutherford. The Rams advanced after their 56-45 win over Walton and the Seahawks advanced with their 50-47 win over West Florida.