Bay boys basketball escapes Arnold in Wednesday night matchup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball beat Arnold 49-46 on Wednesday night.

The Tornadoes had a 27-14 lead over the Marlins going into halftime, but the Marlins cut that lead down and gave Bay a scare.

Bay improves to 15-7 and get ready to take on the Rutherford Rams on Friday.

Bay boys basketball head coach Rusty Cook said everyone is excited for the rivalry rematch on Friday.

“Those are the kind of games that you love to coach in, the players love to play in, no matter what,” Cook said. “We’re expecting it to be full in here on Friday night. I think that’s a game everybody marks on their calendar and looks forward to.”

Arnold falls to 5-15 and take on Mosley on Friday.