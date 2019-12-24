Bay boys basketball beats North Bay Haven by one point for district win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay High boys basketball team beat North Bay Haven 66-65 on Monday night.

The game was back and forth and came down to the final buzzer.

Bay is now 3-0 in district play. The team will be back on the court to compete in Mosley’s Holiday Shootout.

“Still got a lot of work to do but it’s still early now is not when you want to be peaking so we’re still getting better a little bit every game,” Bay boys head coach Rusty Cook said.

North Bay Haven fell to 1-9 on the season and will not play again until January 3rd when they host Wewahitchka.

“I told the kids we continue to play like that we’re gonna win some district games,” North Bay Haven boys head coach Jeremy Deal said.