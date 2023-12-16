PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay boys basketball team beat Port St. Joe 61-54 at home.
The Tornadoes improved to 4-5 and will visit Walton on Tuesday, December 19.
The Tiger Sharks fell to 3-5 and will host Blountstown on Friday, January 5.
