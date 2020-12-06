Bay bounces back from Friday night loss with Saturday night win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay High boys basketball team beat Port St Joe 59-55 on Saturday night.

The win came after Bay fell to Mosley by one point on Friday night. Bay High head boys basketball coach Rusty Cook said he could tell his team was tired at first, playing on back to back nights. The Tornadoes will not play again until Friday, Cook said it will be good for his team to have some rest.

“We have a very young team, and we have looked really good at times, and we have looked really bad at times, so it’s about finding that balance,” Cook said.

Bay will travel to Marianna on Friday. Port St. Joe will travel to Liberty County on Tuesday.