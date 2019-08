PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay volleyball team beat Rutherford 3-0 in a Wednesday night matchup.

The Tornadoes won all three sets, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-20.

Bay is now 3-0 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow against Arnold.

Rutherford falls to 0-5 and is back in action tomorrow against Bozeman.