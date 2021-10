PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Tornadoes beat North Bay Haven 33-27 in a double overtime thriller on Friday night.

The Tornadoes were up 20-6 at the half, but the Buccaneers stormed back to tie it up and send it to two overtimes.

Bay improves to 2-2 and will take on Marianna next week. North Bay Haven falls to 2-3 and will take on Freeport next week.