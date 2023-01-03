PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay boys basketball team beat Pensacola 78-50 at home on Tuesday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 8-2 and will host Rutherford on Friday, January 6.
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay boys basketball team beat Pensacola 78-50 at home on Tuesday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 8-2 and will host Rutherford on Friday, January 6.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>