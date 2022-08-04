PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of the Bay youth basketball camp tipped off Thursday morning.

There were 65 young boys and girls learning the fundamentals of the game from Bay head boys basketball coach, Rusty Cook, and his players who are the reigning county champs.

Campers were able to complete drills with hands-on instruction from their high school idols.

Two of the participants shared their day one experience and gave a little sneak peek at what they learned.

“It’s cool because it really gives you motivation, well it gives me motivation, I don’t know about other people, but it gives me motivation and tells me to work hard so I can get to where they’re doing, and maybe even play in the NBA one day,” camp participant, Easton Kellum said.

The second and final day of the Bay Tornadoes Basketball Camp will begin Friday morning and wrap up in the afternoon.