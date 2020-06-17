Bay Baseball back on the field for the first time since COVID-19 shortened the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay baseball team is back to work this week for the first time since the pandemic cut their season short and the entire team is motivated to be out there this summer.

“You know once it starts getting hot out here, I call it the Dog Days of Summer,” Bay head baseball coach Andrew Starr said. It’s like trying to pull teeth trying to get everybody out here, but now it’s coach can you come out here, can you stay a little longer.”

The Tornadoes have two practice time each day, once in the morning and once in the evening so everyone has a chance to come out.

Starr said the two practice times actually helps them follow the guidelines better with smaller groups and allows the coaches to bond with the players more.

“You have better in depth conversations not even about baseball, but about life,” Starr said. “You can teach them about life experiences and you can really get to know kids that maybe you wouldn’t have time to get to know as much.”

The Tornadoes aren’t really playing games this summer, but taking this time to get better, faster and stronger.

They have seven spots on the roster to fill when school starts, so they will be a young squad too.

One of their senior leaders, Charlie Hancock, said he really hopes the new players don’t shave to go through what they have been through these past few seasons.

“Hopefully it’s not gonna be as bad for them as it was for us,” Hancock said. “There was two years where some crappy stuff happened so you just got to deal with it and make the best out of it and enjoy being out here cause you can’t take nothing for granted.”

The Tornadoes are definitely not taking one second for granted this summer, enjoying the time they spend on the field and getting ready for a brand new year.