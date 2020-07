PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Tornadoes have a new head softball coach. Former assistant coach Greg Bailie will be leading the team this year.

Bailie will fill the shoes of Thomas Allen who has been the head coach of the Tornadoes since 2018. Bay athletic director Michael Grady said Thomas stepped down due to family obiligations.

During this year’s shortened season, Bay went 4-6 overall and 2-2 in district play.

Bailie is also a culinary arts teacher at the high school.