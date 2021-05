PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay and Mosley finished in a tie at 21-21 in the spring football jamboree at Gavlak Stadium on Friday night.

The game ended in a shootout, where 22 points were scored between the Tornadoes and Dolphins in the final three minutes of the game.

Last season, Bay held a record of 5-3 and finished 3rd in the class 4A region 1.

The Dolphins 2020 season concluded at 4-4 as they finished 4th in the class 6A region 1.