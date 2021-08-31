Bay and Mosley ready for Bay County battle on Friday Night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ever since Bay and Mosley played back in the Spring, their players have been itching for a rematch.

They will get that on Friday night when the Tornadoes and Dolphins will meet again at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

“You can’t exactly say what’s causing it, but you can feel it in the air,” Bay head football coach Keith Bland said.

Both teams have been hard at work getting ready for the game, but Mother Nature hasn’t been on their side this week.

The Dolphins were forced to practice at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve spent more time with the weather channel this week than anything else,” Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said. “Our stuff is under water, yeah we can practice, but can we really get anything truly accomplished, probably not. So we can come out here, still get the speed of the game, still get the reps we need to get, so it’s been great and I’m glad it’s in our backyard for us.”

The Tornadoes were in a similar boat with the weather forcing them to practice inside their gym on Monday and Tuesday.

“These kids we want to see the mental preparation and the focus of what we need to do is a priority. The physical stuff, we feel like we’re ready to get there, but that mental focus you can get practicing anywhere is what we are focusing on now,” Bland said.

Mosley’s squad is feeling confident heading into Friday night’s game as they pummeled Rutherford 42-0 in their season opener.

They didn’t even get to play a full game as the matchup was called with two minutes and 50 seconds to go until halftime because of lightning.

The team also has an extra boost of confidence going into this one because they have one of their best players back on the field for it in Randy Pittman.

Pittman’s two-game suspension is now over and he’s ready to roll with the Dolphins.

“Randy is a great player, a dynamic player that can do a lot of different things for us, so anytime you can add him back to the fold to your team, not only does it make your team better but it’s gonna make everyone else around him better,” Whiddon said.

The Tornadoes also heading into this game with a victory under their belt as they shut out Arnold 26-0 on Thursday night.

However, their best player and quarterback, Will Smiley, didn’t play in the second half of the Marlins game due to an injury, so he could be absent from their lineup on Friday.

“He wants to be on the field and especially a big game like this, right now, it’s a little up in the air. We’re anticipating him to be able to play on Friday if not Cason Forehand will step up,” Bland said.

The game kicks off on 7 p.m. Friday Night and it’s also News 13’s Game of the Week on Friday Night Fever.