Bay alum Zamuel Compere on Gulf Coast basketball squad this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Bay High basketball player Zamuel Compere could have gone to Miami for college. He would have been closer to his family after they were displaced by Hurricane Michael. However, he wanted to stay here so he’s now playing for Gulf Coast.

“After graduating my mind was set on going down there, going to college down there, trying to figure out a way, but this place, this community, I just wanted to stay and had an opportunity presented to me,” Compere said.

Commodores men’s basketball head coach Phil Gaffney said he’s happy Compere decided to play for them.

“He’s a great kid, been through a lot of adversity and come through with shining colors, had a great season last year at Bay. We love him, I think he’s gonna add a lot to our team,” Gaffney said. “He loves the community, he’s a great local guy they love him. Hopefully, he will put some bodies in seats and come see him play.”

Compere said his former coaches and other basketball coaches in the area are continuing to help him out as he continues his athletic career.

Gulf Coast starts their season on Nov. 1 against Coastal Alabama North.