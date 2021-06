(WMBB) – Just 64 golfers advanced in the Florida State Golf Association’s 92nd Annual Women’s Amateur Championship and one of those golfers is from Bay County.

Bay alum Taylor Moody advanced to the round of 64 in the tournament which begins Friday morning.

To advance, she shot a 78 in the first round, six over par. In her second round, she shot a 76, just four over par, to give her a total of 154.

She will face Elle Nachmann from Boca Raton in the round of 64 on Friday.