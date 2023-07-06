PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High and Florida State alum, and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Janarius Robinson is back home for his annual youth football and cheerleading camp.

Robinson had quite the season, starting last summer on the Minnesota Vikings to getting picked up by the Eagles and made a trip to the Super Bowl with Philadelphia.

“I didn’t really know how to feel about the situation, but it was a blessing in disguise,” Robinson said. “I can’t be more happy that I made that decision.”

The Super Bowl being one of the most watched sporting events in the world, JRob was excited for what the experience allowed him to represent.

“Just being from Panama City to be able to reach that,” Robinson said. “Not all the people have the opportunity. So for me to reach it, I’m blessed and I can’t be more happy.”

Representing Panama City isn’t enough for Robinson, in 2019 he founded the ‘Win Within Foundation’ to give back to the community.

“I’m in a position where I can pour back into my community and that’s what it is ultimately about for me is just pouring back into the community and the youth,” Robinson said.

The foundation hosts fundraisers and drives throughout the year, including the youth football and cheerleading camp.

“A lot of these kids go through similar situations that I’ve been through,” Robinson said. “If I could sit there and give them some hope and some inspiration to push through what situation they’re currently going through. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Robinson shows local kids firsthand what he’s been through and that the dream of playing at the highest level is attainable.

“If my process could help them or details of their process, then that’s what it’s ultimately about,” Robinson said. “This is just inspiring the kids and helping them push forward to their goals.”

The camp is Saturday, July 8, and starts at 10 a.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Registration is full, but a small number of walk-in spots are available.