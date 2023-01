PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School and Florida State alum, Janarius Robinson will have the chance to earn a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII with a win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Robinson was signed by the Eagles in September after spending his rookie season with the Vikings.

The former Bay Tornado was drafted out of Florida State by Minnesota in 2021.