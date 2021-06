PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team added another familiar face to their roster on Friday.

Bay alum Jhykeith Halton signed to play for the Commodores next season.

Halton actually graduated in 2019 from Bay and was on Gulf Coast’s practice squad last season.

He averaged 13 points and five assists per game when he was playing for the Tornadoes in high school.

Halton joins another Bay alum and his former teammate, Zam Compere, on the Commodores team.