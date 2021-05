PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay alum Janarius Robinson surprised his mom by buying her a brand new car following getting drafted to the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend.

The family went out for dinner on Tuesday night for Robinson’s birthday, and when they returned to the parking lot, the new Viking had a new Lexus SUV waiting for her.

The former Florida State defensive end was drafted in the 4th round (134) on Saturday.