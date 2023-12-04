TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School alum and Florida State redshirt sophomore running back, CJ Campbell Jr. entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Campbell announced his decision to enter the portal via X on Monday afternoon, thanking FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and his teammates for a great three years.

Thank You Florida State 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yMVZJGvbgE — CJ Campbell Jr. (@cjcampbelljr_) December 4, 2023

Campbell redshirted for the Noles in 2021 as a walk-on and was named FSU’s Offense Scout Team Player of the Year.

He was primed for a strong second season but broke his fibula in the summer of 2022, returning for only the tail end of the season.

As a redshirt sophomore, Campbell played in 10 of the Seminoles’ 13 victories, finishing with 7 carries for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown, a 70-yard score against the University of North Alabama.

Campbell has two more years of collegiate eligibility with whichever program he decides to join.