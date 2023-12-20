PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School alum and Florida State walk-on running back, CJ Campbell Jr. has signed with Florida Atlantic two weeks after entering the transfer portal.

Campbell played in 10 games this season, including his first start in Florida State’s win over Louisville in the ACC Championship.

He finished the season with seven carries for 117 yards, highlighted by a massive 70-yard score against North Alabama.

Campbell signed with FSU as a preferred walk-on in 2021. He redshirted for the ‘Noles that fall and ended up being named the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Last season, Campbell was expected to miss the season with a leg injury but made an incredible comeback to play in FSU’s final six games, picking up two scores.