PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School alum and Florida State walk-on running back CJ Campbell Jr. has made a name for himself in his first year with the Seminoles.

Campbell redshirted for the Noles in 2021 and was named FSU’s Offense Scout Team Player of the Year.

Head football coach, Mike Norvell, spoke highly of Campbell on several occasions in the past year, likening him to former walk-on and now scholarship starting running back Treshaun Ward.

Campbell said he looks up to Ward and wants to follow in his footsteps by earning a full scholarship.

“One thing that helped me get to that is by how Ward set that example from the beginning before I got here as a walk-on,” Campbell said. “Coming out of high school, I saw that Ward had been on the scout team doing his thing. I saw the big run he had against Duke and scoring his first touchdown and everything.

“So, whenever I saw Ward got put on scholarship, it let me know like hey, you’re going to have to come in here and work and show you can play just like Ward did.”

Campbell earned Florida’s Bright Future Scholarship out of high school and as a Nole, has even been recognized as an academic all-star.