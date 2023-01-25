PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay girls soccer team shut out Gadsden County 4-0 at home Wednesday night to advance to the Class 3A District 1 Semifinal.
The Tornadoes improved to 8-7 and will visit West Florida on Monday, January 30.
by: Sam Granville
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay girls soccer team shut out Gadsden County 4-0 at home Wednesday night to advance to the Class 3A District 1 Semifinal.
The Tornadoes improved to 8-7 and will visit West Florida on Monday, January 30.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>