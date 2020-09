PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Before the big Mosley and Bay game Thursday night, their bands had a little battle of their own in Downtown Panama City.

Mosley’s Sound of the Southland Band and Bay’s Million Dollar Band had a drumline battle outside the Panama City Center for the Arts.

It was the first ever “4th Street Pep Rally” the two have done.

The bands performed for fans heading to the game that night.

History Class Brewing Company also helped put on the fun event.