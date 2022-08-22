LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The defending 5A state champion Mosley volleyball team is getting set to host the nine-time defending 1A state champion Sneads volleyball team on Tuesday evening.

Mosley Head Volleyball Coach Michelle Mask said having the opportunity to open the season against a storied program like Sneads is truly an honor.

“You know when Heather (Edge) and I put this game together earlier this year, I said, ‘How cool would it be to open up state champion vs. state champion?’ and she bought into it,” Mask said. “I think it will be cool for both of us to be able to say, how many times do you get to play the first match of the season against another state champion.”

The Match will mark the start of the regular season for both programs this fall and Coach Mask said she is expecting an electric atmosphere.

We want this gym to be the toughest place in North Florida to play in,” Mask said. “For anybody that comes in here, we want this to be a tough atmosphere to play in, so that’s kind of the message we’re going with this year.”

The first serve between the Dolphins and Pirates is set for 6:00 p.m. at Mosley High School on Tuesday, August 23.